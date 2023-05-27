RCMP investigating possible drowning at Whiteshell Provincial Park

A Winnipeg boy may have drowned at Whiteshell Provincial Park, according to RCMP.

In a release, Whitemouth RCMP said a report of a possible drowning at Sturgeon Falls in Whiteshell Provincial Park came in just before noon on Saturday.

Details were provided to police describing a 12-year-old male from Winnipeg who was last seen slipping off of rocks and into the water. The boy is said to have been almost immediately submerged in the rapids.

A bystander, who had jumped into the water to try and save the young male, could not safely bring him to shore, police said.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is currently at the scene, along with Manitoba Conservation Officers & Manitoba Parks staff.

This is a developing story.