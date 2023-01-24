RCMP investigating remains found of missing Manitoba man as a homicide

James Vernon Giesbrecht is pictured in an undated image. RCMP said his remains were found in a rural area outside Brandon, Man. in October 2022, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. (Manitoba RCMP) James Vernon Giesbrecht is pictured in an undated image. RCMP said his remains were found in a rural area outside Brandon, Man. in October 2022, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. (Manitoba RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island