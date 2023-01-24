RCMP investigating remains found of missing Manitoba man as a homicide

CORNWALLIS, Man. -

RCMP say remains found in a rural area outside Brandon, Man., in October belong to a man reported missing last month.

Blue Hills RCMP found what appeared to be human remains in the rural municipality of Cornwallis.

Police worked with a forensic anthropologist from Brandon University as well as the chief medical examiner's office to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

They identified the remains as James Vernon Giesbrecht, who was 37, and are investigating his death as a homicide.

Brandon police said in a missing person bulletin from earlier this month that Giesbrecht last had contact with his family in October and may have been living in a homeless encampment around the city.

RCMP are asking people who may have seen Giesbrecht in the fall to contact them.

"We believe a number of people encountered and interacted with James in late September and early October," Cpl. Julie Courchaine said Tuesday in a news release.

"These individuals likely have vital information about his movements and acquaintances during that time that could significantly help the investigation."

Giesbrecht was reported missing from the area on Dec. 12, 2022.

RCMP would not provide additional information, saying it's an ongoing investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2023.