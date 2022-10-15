RCMP looking for additional victims in sexual assault case

A 51-year-old Blumenort man is behind bars in connection to a sexual assault case, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

Steinbach RCMP said a woman came in to their station Friday to report that she had been the victim of sexual assault.

The victim told police it happened during a massage by a man she believed to be a registered massage therapist.

The man had been providing services out of a basement in Blumenort, Man.

The female victim said that during an appointment, she was touched in an unwanted sexual way.

Bernhard Unger has been charged with sexual assault and arrested.

Steinbach RCMP believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at 204-326-4452.