RCMP looking for armed suspect

Mounties are asking the public not to approach a suspect, saying he may be armed,

Shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon, police were called to a retail store in the 300 block of Main Street in Selkirk.

Manitoba RCMP say they were told a man took out a knife with a red-wrapped handle and demanded cash. Police say he left the store after getting the money.

He was last seen on foot near Superior Avenue.

“If anyone sees the male, call 911 and do not approach him as police believe he is still armed,” RCMP say in a media release.

Police say the man is roughly 5’10 with a thin build and dark hair. At the time of the robbery he was wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweater, a black baseball hat, a black crossbody bag with a black strap, and gloves.

Those with information are being asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers {hyperlink} at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.