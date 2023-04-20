RCMP looking for Lynn Lake woman missing since March

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a woman who has been missing since last month.

Jocelyn Sullivan, a 39-year-old woman from Lynn Lake, last spoke with her family on March 26, and was least seen on March 30 in Thompson.

Police said she has not made any further contact with her family, which is unusual for Sullivan.

Mounties noted that all attempts to find Sullivan have been unsuccessful, and the police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

RCMP describe Sullivan as five-foot-six, 105 pounds with long reddish/brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where she is asked to call 204-677-6909/6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online.