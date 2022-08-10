RCMP looking for missing Steinbach teen

Steinbach RCMP are searching for a missing teenage girl who they believe is now in Winnipeg.

Mounties say that 16-year-old Morning Bear Star was last seen at around 7:00 p.m. Friday, leaving home with her boyfriend in his pickup truck. The two were believed to be going to a nearby 7-11. They did not return.

Bear is described as being five-foot-four and weighing 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black capris, and white runners. Police believe she is currently in the City of Winnipeg.

Bear's family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.