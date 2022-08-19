RCMP looking for witnesses after man found injured behind Manitoba school

Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for witnesses to an aggravated assault after a man was found with serious injuries behind a school in Thompson.

On Aug. 12 around 7:35 p.m., police received a report of an injured man behind the Wapanohk (Eastwood) School, located on Princeton Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this assault or who has any information on the incident to call 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.