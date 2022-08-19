RCMP looking for witnesses after man found injured behind Manitoba school
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for witnesses to an aggravated assault after a man was found with serious injuries behind a school in Thompson.
On Aug. 12 around 7:35 p.m., police received a report of an injured man behind the Wapanohk (Eastwood) School, located on Princeton Drive.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Police ask anyone who witnessed this assault or who has any information on the incident to call 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today
As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
North Korea dismisses South Korea's aid offer as 'foolish' repeat
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's 'foolish' offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang already rejected.
Canadian veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe Raid
Canadian flags hang alongside French and British on the streets of Dieppe, France, each August as the city marks the anniversary of an important and disastrous day during the Second World War.
Regina
-
Man charged after auto theft spree: Regina police
A 20-year-old Regina man is facing a total of 13 charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) completed what it called a complex investigation into numerous stolen vehicle incidents, a news release said.
-
'Crosses all genres and all ages': Sask Expo Regina returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
The Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo is returning to Regina this weekend after a two-year hiatus from the in-person event.
-
Regina emergency crews rescue injured person from rail car
An injured person had to be rescued from inside a rail car in the Regina area on Thursday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.
Saskatoon
-
Province removes teachers named in sexual abuse allegations
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to remove teachers named in a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit alleging incidents of physical and verbal abuse against students by staff at the Legacy Christian Academy.
-
Langham fire chief tells town to end agreement with City of Saskatoon for emergency assistance
Langham’s fire chief is advising his town council to sever ties with the City of Saskatoon when it comes to emergency services.
-
Saskatoon police arrest two men after shooting in Mount Royal area
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a shooting in the Mount Royal neighbourhood Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Ramsey Lake residents concerned by nearby encampment
Many homeless encampments are springing up around Sudbury.
-
-
Scotiabank refuses to buy back an Ontario woman’s gold and silver with bank logo
Customer shocked when bank refuses to buy back gold and silver or Do you have gold and silver to sell? Where is the best place to sell it? Or Bank drops precious metals business to surprise of customer
Edmonton
-
-
Local aid organization seeking bikes to gift to Ukrainian newcomers
A local organization is aiming to give displaced Ukrainian families in Edmonton a sense of normalcy.
-
Canada to face off against Czechia in world junior semifinals
It's a rematch for Canada at the world junior hockey championship today.
Toronto
-
The CNE opens in Toronto for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic
The Canadian National Exhibition is set to open in Toronto today -- the fair's first edition since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Man dead, woman injured in targeted shooting in Oakville: police
Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Oakville.
-
This is where home prices are holding steady or still going up in Ontario
House prices in sought-after areas in Ontario continue to hold steady and even increase, according to a new report.
Calgary
-
Stabbing victim in critical condition following attack near Memorial Drive
The Calgary Police Service has cordoned off a section of the Bow River pathway and closed a lane of eastbound Memorial Drive in the northeast following a Thursday night stabbing.
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in northwest
A cyclist was transported to hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme to be sentenced
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today.
Montreal
-
This Afghan student escaped the Taliban regime to study in Montreal
Last year, Arzou Lashkari was ready to fly to Canada and start a new chapter of life at Concordia University. But her dream was crushed when the Taliban took control of her country, forcing her to stay home.
-
CAQ reveals slogan ahead of provincial election: Let's continue
The Coalition Avenir Quebec has unveiled its electoral campaign slogan: Let's continue.
-
Hughes: Price could miss upcoming season, news on knee injury 'discouraging'
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes says news of Carey Price's knee is "discouraging" and that the star goaltender may not play this coming season.
Ottawa
-
-
Canada Post halts mail delivery in rural Ottawa because mailboxes are too short
Canada Post says it will no longer deliver mail to homes on Constance Lake Road near Dunrobin because the mailboxes are too short.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Final day for candidates to register to run in Ottawa's 2022 municipal election
Candidates have until 2 p.m. Friday to register to run for mayor, councillor or school board trustee in the city of Ottawa in the fall municipal election.
Atlantic
-
Saint John police continue to seek answers in homicide investigation
Police say three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.
-
Nova Scotia mother with ALS uses eye-tracking technology to write her life story
Angela Parker-Brown may be unable to speak but that hasn't stopped her from using her voice. The mother from Truro, N.S., who is unable to speak due to ALS, recently published a memoir using technology that tracks her eye movements to form words and sentences.
-
City stepping up security at Halifax Public Gardens after dozens of trees damaged
The historic Public Gardens in Halifax will soon have some new features never seen before in its more than 150-year history – extra security.
Kitchener
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Seniors worry proposed legislation will separate them from loved ones
The Ontario government’s solution for healthcare at long-term care homes is raising some concerns locally.
-
Clinton man charged with counselling to commit murder
A 75-year-old from Clinton has been charged after reports the individual was soliciting assistance in committing murder.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigators probe stabbing in Surrey neighbourhood
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing a stabbing in Surrey Thursday night.
-
B.C. lottery winner plans to buy electric car, continue enjoying retirement
A retired Lake Country man has an extra half-million dollars in his bank account after a recent lottery win.
-
Unlike the CNE there's no mac-and-cheese lemonade, but the PNE has its own unique menu items this year
It's fair season, and for more adventurous eaters, that means it's time for unique eats. Here's a look at some of the options at this year's PNE Fair.
Vancouver Island
-
'They're going to end up dead like my brother is': Victoria man's death blamed on toxic drug additive
Chris Schwede was found dead Thursday morning in his tent on Victoria's Pandora Avenue. Inside his tent was a blue-tinted form of crack cocaine that first appeared in the city on Wednesday, according to local outreach services.
-
'Major milestone': Harbour Air completes another electric seaplane test flight
B.C. company Harbour Air says it has completed its first point-to-point test flight with its electric seaplane, nicknamed the "e-Beaver."
-
Cliff jumper suffers serious injuries in plunge at Comox Lake
A 20-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after he suffered serious injuries while cliff jumping at Comox Lake, near Cumberland, B.C. Firefighters and paramedics were called to a spot known as Devil's Ladder, a 30-metre rock face that has long attracted adventure-seekers.