WINNIPEG -- Lundar RCMP is asking for help from the public to identify a woman who investigators believe might have information about a fire in Eriksdale, Man.

On May 21, around 4:30 a.m., Lundar RCMP was called to a fire at a building supplies store in the community.

Several fire crews were called to the blaze, but the McMunn and Yates building in Eriksdale was destroyed.

Investigators suspect arson as the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt in the incident, but relatives of the owners told CTV News that they were devastated by the fire.

Investigators are now looking for a woman who was seen driving in the area, as they believe she might have information about the fire.

If anyone recognizes her or has information about the fire, they are asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Lundar RCMP, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, continues to investigate.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen.