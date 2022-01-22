RCMP make arrest after two women assaulted in Selkirk

RCMP have made an arrest after two women were assaulted in Selkirk on Jan. 20.

Mounties said officers responded to the assault on Eveline Street shortly after 8 p.m.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The other woman, 35, was treated on the scene and released.

RCMP said officers, along with a canine unit, were unable to locate the male suspect who fled after the assault.

RCMP identified 38-year-old Vernon George Hamilton as the suspect.

On Saturday, RCMP announced Hamilton was arrested.

Hamilton is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.

None of the charges have been proven in court.