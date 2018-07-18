

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest and issued two warrants in connection to a shooting and assault on Sunday in Portage La Prairie.

Officers reported that around midnight a 20-year-old man was shot by 17th Street NW and an 18-year-old man was assaulted nearby.

The shooting victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and the assault victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but was upgraded to stable.

In connection to the assault, Tyler Tukundum, 26, from Winkler, Man., has been charged with aggravated assault. He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Jonah Perswain, 18, from Portage La Prairie has been charged with 15 offences, including attempted murder, in relation to the shooting. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Perswain is described as 5’6’’ and 160 pounds.

Portage la Prairie’s Tommy Beaulieu, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a weapons prohibition in connection to the shooting. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Beaulieu is described as 5’11” and 165 pounds.

The RCMP said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. The police advise the public to contact them immediately and not approach the suspects if they see them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-222-8477. To submit a secure tip online go to www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).