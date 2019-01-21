The Manitoba RCMP has called in the help of the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba after an officer shot and killed a dog in Flin Flon, Man.

RCMP said on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. two officers were following up on a complaint of mischief at the apartments at 69 Hill St. The officers were looking for a particular suspect, but RCMP said they didn’t know which unit he was in so they knocked on the door of the main floor apartment for help.

Police said a man answered the door, and then walked away back into the apartment, at which time a large dog exited the suite and began growling and barking at the officers.

“One officer asked for someone to take control of the dog,” said an RCMP spokesperson in an email to CTV News. “Nobody came to the door or called for the dog. No efforts were made to restrain the dog.”

Police said the officers then tried to back away from the ‘dangerous’ situation, and asked again for the owner to restrain the dog.

“At this point, the dog made gestures of aggression toward one of the officers as if he was going to bite him. The officer felt the dog was a definite threat and continued to move backward slowly away from the animal.”

The Mounties said one of the officers unholstered their gun, and asked again for someone to take control of the dog.

“The dog suddenly lunged at the officer at which point the officer fired one shot, which immediately killed the dog.”

Police said at no point did the officers enter the residence, and said the dog was killed outside of the suite with no one present. Immediately following the shooting, the officer removed himself from the scene, and others showed up to investigate.

An officer who was not present at the scene took statements from everyone involved.

The owner of the dog, Josh Nickerson, is disputing some of the RCMP’s claims. He said he witnessed his dog get shot.

Nickerson said he was in his kitchen when the officers came to the door, and his friend who was in the living room answered it.

“My buddy was holding Cheech so she wouldn’t go nowhere, right, but she was still barking,” said Nickerson.

Nickerson said the officer was shouting, and didn’t give him enough time to take her from his friend.

Nickerson said he’s had Cheech for almost six years, and got the German Shepherd-Husky mix when she was a puppy.

“I don’t know what to feel, just sad. She was like my kid,” said Nickerson.

The IIU has been notified, and will follow and monitor the RCMP investigation as it unfolds.



-With files from CTV's Gabrielle Marchand