RCMP on scene in Westbourne for active investigation
Manitoba RCMP run an active investigation in Westbourne on Dec. 15, 2021. (Image source: Portage Online News)
RCMP are asking the public to avoid an area near Westbourne, Manitoba due to an ongoing police investigation.
Manitoba RCMP tweeted on Wednesday they are on the scene at Highway 16 and the junction of Highway 50 near Westbourne, which is located 34 kilometres northwest of Portage la Prairie.
Images from the scene from Portage Online show RCMP vehicles and police tape at an abandoned gas station in the area.
RCMP said there is no risk to public safety and more information will be provided later on Wednesday.
