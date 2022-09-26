RCMP re-arrest man after escaping from cell trailer last week
Manitoba RCMP have found and arrested a man who escaped from a detachment last week.
RCMP said on Sept. 20 that Lyle Samuel, 21, had escaped from the cell trailer at the detachment in Northlands Denesuline First Nation.
RCMP said Samuel was originally arrested for assault with a weapon and an outstanding warrant for assault. He was put in the cell trailer and checked on regularly by officers.
Then around 3:30 p.m., RCMP said someone went into the cell trailer and unlocked the door for Samuel's cell.
RCMP searched the area but he couldn't be found.
On Monday, RCMP announced that Samuel had been found and once again taken into custody.
RCMP said an investigation into his escape is continuing.
