RCMP rescue Manitoba driver who flipped car in ditch

    A 20-year-old Manitoba driver is fortunate two RCMP officers were on the scene as his car flew off the highway, flipped and then landed in a ditch on Wednesday.

    According to RCMP, officers with the Killarney detachment were patrolling Highway 18 roughly 10 kilometres north of the community when they saw a car heading south lose control.

    The car flipped onto its roof in a water-filled ditch on the west shoulder. The officers stopped at the scene, with one running into the ditch to rescue the driver.

    RCMP said the car was filled with water and the passenger window was open. The officer was able to get the driver out of the vehicle, and went back into the water to see if anyone else needed to be rescued.

    “We are just so relieved that we happened to be in the right place to witness this collision and that we could respond immediately,” said Sergeant Eric Descoteaux, the senior officer who responded to the crash, in a news release.

    The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released. RCMP said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

