RCMP search for missing Flin Flon woman

Kara is described as 5’7” tall, 150 pounds, with long black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, cut-off blue jeans and black boots. (Source: RCMP) Kara is described as 5’7” tall, 150 pounds, with long black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, cut-off blue jeans and black boots. (Source: RCMP)

