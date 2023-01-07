RCMP search for missing Flin Flon woman

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Flin Flon woman.

27-year-old Kara Fosseneuve was last seen on December 31, when she left a home on Dadson Row in Flin Flon. Mounties say she left on foot heading in an unknown direction and did not have her cell phone. She has not been heard from since.

Kara is described as 5’7” tall, 150 pounds, with long black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, cut-off blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.