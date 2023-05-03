RCMP search for woman taken against her will, reportedly forced into vehicle

A missing woman who was taken against her will and believed to have been forced into a vehicle may now be in Winnipeg, according to RCMP.

Mounties got a report that 25-year-old Veronica Walker was taken against her will on Monday from a home on Kichemaskanow Street in Chemawawin Cree Nation.

RCMP said it is believed she was taken by Warren George, 39, who is known to Walker.

Investigators believe George forced Walker into a 2022 Black Dodge Durango with Manitoba licence plate KAU 376, the RCMP said. The two may now be in Winnipeg.

The RCMP said it has an arrest warrant for George, who is wanted for breaking and entering, kidnapping and assault.

RCMP says George is described as five-foot-nine, weighing 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Walker is described as being five-foot-four, weighing about 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"Police and family are concerned for her safety and are asking the public for help in locating her," RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP and its Major Crimes Services is investigating.