RCMP searching for man who disappeared after falling from canoe

A 43-year-old man is still missing after falling from a canoe while paddling on a river last week.

According to Shamattawa RCMP, Abraham Beardy was last seen on Gods River while canoeing with an adult woman on Aug. 25.

The canoe tipped and the woman made it to shore, but it’s not known if Abraham did.

He was reported missing on Aug. 27. RCMP and community members have searched for him on water, by air and by foot, but he has not been found.

Beardy is five-foot-11, weighs 185 lbs, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call RCMP at 204-565-2350.