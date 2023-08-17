RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old boy

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy from Norway House.

Diraye Al Mecas was seen in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation on June 16, and he was most recently seen in Long Plain First Nation on August 12.

Mecas has black hair and brown eyes. RCMP said no other physical descriptors were provided.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCMP at 204-359-6483 or Crime Stoppers.