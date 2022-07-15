RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old girl

RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Naveah Severight was reported missing on July 13, according to RCMP. She was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m., when she left her home on Road 27 East in the RM of Hanover. Severight is believed to be riding a bicycle.

She is five-foot-six, weighs 120 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP said she could be in the area of New Bothwell or Steinbach.

Anyone with information on her location can call RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.