The Thompson RCMP are looking for a missing 26-year-old man.

Russell Adrian Hyslop was last seen on Tuesday in Thompson’s Eastwood area.

He was reported missing to the RCMP on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Anyone with information can call the Thompson RCMP at 204 677-6911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-222-8477. A secure tip can be submitted online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).