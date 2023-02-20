RCMP searching for missing Manitoba woman, wanted man

Manitoba RCMP believe a missing woman and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may have been seen in Winnipeg.

Breanna Lee Hudson, 28, was reported missing on Feb. 16. Mounties said Hudson left a home in Ile des Chenes, Man. and was picked up in the early morning by Shaquille MacFarlane, 29.

MacFarlane has warrants out for his arrest on charges including assault, extortion, obstructing justice and uttering threats, and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his bail conditions.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Shaquille MacFarlane (RCMP handout)

Mounties initially believed the two were travelling together in a black pick-up truck, and said MacFarlane may have been trying to head to Calgary. On Monday, in a news release RCMP said investigators believe the two are still travelling together, and are in the Winnipeg area.

“The RCMP has received two tips of possible sightings outside the City of Winnipeg but they remain uncorroborated at this time,” Mounties said in a statement. “It’s also believed that they are no longer in the black pick-up truck and it is unknown if they currently have access to another vehicle.”

Hudson is described as five-foot-four with brown hair and blue eyes. MacFarlane is five-foot-10, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said they want to confirm the well-being of Hudson. Anyone with information can call RCMP at 204-433-7433 or local police.