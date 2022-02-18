RCMP searching for missing mom, son

RCMP in Dauphin are asking for the public’s help to locate a mom and her son who have gone missing.

RCMP received the report on Wednesday about Susannah Lamirande, 29, and her five-year-old son Isaiah Poitra, who are from The Pas, but were staying in Dauphin.

They were last seen getting into a vehicle at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre, and it was believed they were on their way to Ebb and Flow First Nation.

“Police understand Lamirande may have been in contact by phone with an individual in Dauphin on February 17, but police have not been able to locate the mother and son to confirm their well-being,” RCMP said in a statement.

Lamirande has blonde hair with blue highlights and was last seen wearing black pants and a grey hoodie. Poitra was wearing a winter snowsuit. RCMP said both were dressed for the weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online.