RCMP searching for missing mom, son
RCMP in Dauphin are asking for the public’s help to locate a mom and her son who have gone missing.
RCMP received the report on Wednesday about Susannah Lamirande, 29, and her five-year-old son Isaiah Poitra, who are from The Pas, but were staying in Dauphin.
They were last seen getting into a vehicle at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre, and it was believed they were on their way to Ebb and Flow First Nation.
On Feb. 16, 2022, at approximately 8:55 a.m., Dauphin RCMP received a report of two missing people who were staying in Dauphin, but are from The Pas, Manitoba.
“Police understand Lamirande may have been in contact by phone with an individual in Dauphin on February 17, but police have not been able to locate the mother and son to confirm their well-being,” RCMP said in a statement.
Lamirande has blonde hair with blue highlights and was last seen wearing black pants and a grey hoodie. Poitra was wearing a winter snowsuit. RCMP said both were dressed for the weather.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Judge extends injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge indefinitely
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons cancels sitting as police confront protesters
Ottawa police say officers have begun making more arrests of anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied the city's downtown core for weeks.
It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.
It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Regina
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
Improving northern Sask. health care, return to normalcy a priority for new Athabasca MLA
Newly elected Saskatchewan Party MLA Jim Lemaigre said he is focused on improving health care in Saskatchewan’s northwest and helping communities return to normalcy, in an introductory press conference Friday.
-
Winter road conditions lead to 12 collisions in Regina
Winter conditions, like ice and snow, are being blamed for a dozen collisions along Ring Road Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police arrest 70 people as officers move to clear convoy protest
Ottawa police have made 70 arrests in their efforts to clear the 'Freedom Convoy' protests from downtown streets.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
3 charged with 2nd-degree murder of Edmonton man
Four people have been charged in the death of an Edmonton man who was reported missing before his body was found northeast of the capital city.
-
Moccasins for Markers: One woman's journey to mark graves for reconciliation
A Cree woman in Alberta is using the traditional knowledge she was gifted by her grandmother to both honour the legacy of her ancestors and address what she believes is a "big problem" in her community.
Toronto
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Toronto teacher takes on doughnut making to revive the classics
At the Country Style coffee and donut shop near Pearson Airport, Chanel Warshafsky sat at a picnic bench with her father, honey dip doughnut in hand, and watched the planes fly by.
-
Suspect charged in deadly shooting at North York home
Toronto police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old-man was fatally shot at home in North York on Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March
Four Alberta men, accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade, will have their hearings next month.
-
1 adult found dead at Calgary house fire, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a house fire in the community of Douglasdale where at least one person has been found dead.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make at least 70 arrests in Ottawa, say operation to run '24 hours a day' if needed
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Montreal
-
Air Canada CEO demands eased travel rules as bookings grow after Omicron takes a toll
Air Canada topped expectations as it bled less cash in its latest quarter, a sign the airline's underlying recovery remains on course despite the blow to holiday travel caused by the Omicron variant.
-
Strike, pressure tactics planned in Quebec's community sector next week
There will be a strike or pressure tactics affecting several hundred community groups across Quebec from Monday to Thursday.
-
Quebec teens can soon register for their COVID-19 booster dose
Quebec teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster dose starting Saturday, Feb. 19.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police arrest 70 people as officers move to clear convoy protest
Ottawa police have made 70 arrests in their efforts to clear the 'Freedom Convoy' protests from downtown streets.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by 'secured area' checkpoints, highway off-ramp closures
Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Thousands without power as storm moves through the Maritimes
Thousands of people are without power and many schools were closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
N.B. reports one new COVID-19 related death; Level 1 takes effect Friday night
New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday and a slight drop in hospitalizations.
-
Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.
Kitchener
-
Man in his 20s among 3 new COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region health officials reported the deaths of three more people related to COVID-19 on Friday – a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s and a “person of unknown sex” in their 80s.
-
'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak
Waterloo Region is past the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, the area’s top doctor said Friday.
-
Snowplow runs into gas line causing $100K in fire damage in Waterloo
Waterloo firefighters were busy early Friday morning dealing with a fire they say was caused by a snowplow that ran into a natural gas supply line and completely destroyed it.
Vancouver
-
Possible 'cannibalistic behaviour' of sturgeon a 'big concern' for health of B.C.'s Fraser River: conservation group
A conservation group says it's concerned about the health of B.C.'s Fraser River after a large white sturgeon was spotted with a smaller sturgeon in its mouth earlier this month.
-
Surrey mayor receives 'dishonourable mention' from Code of Silence Awards
The decision to ban seven seniors from Surrey city council meetings has earned Mayor Doug McCallum and four councillors a "dishonourable mention" from the annual Code of Silence Awards.
-
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP release new details on missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C.
Police are still searching for a missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C., who were reported missing after the father failed to hand over his daughter to her mother under a joint custody court order.
-
Victoria dental clinic that supports vulnerable people in need of donations
The Cool Aid Dental Clinic in downtown Victoria is dedicated to people with poor access to oral care – including refugees, people with disabilities, and those who are unhoused – and now it's asking for support so it can continue to offer services to those who need it most.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final update of the week
B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Friday afternoon.