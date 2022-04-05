RCMP searching for missing woman whose car was found abandoned in Manitoba

Officers with the Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a missing woman whose car was found abandoned in a rural area in Manitoba.

Leslie Sparvier, 38, was last seen at a home on Kahkewistahaw First Nation on Apr. 2.

Supplied image of Leslie Sparvier.

Mounties note she was driving a brown 2006 Dodge Caravan, which found abandoned near Miami, Man.

Investigators have been trying to find her and are now reaching out to the public for help.

Police describe Sparvier as five-foot-six with an average build. She has short, black hair and brown eyes. Sparvier was last seen wearing dark pants and a hooded jacket with a pattern.

Supplied image of Leslie Sparvier wearing the patterned jacket.

Anyone with information on Sparvier’s location is asked to contact 306-696-5200, their local police service or Crime Stoppers.