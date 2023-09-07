RCMP searching for suspect after man armed with knife robs Selkirk store

The Manitoba RCMP is looking to identify a suspect after a male, armed with a knife, robbed a Selkirk store last week.

The investigation began at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, when officers responded to a robbery at a business in the 300 block of Main Street.

Mounties allege a masked male went to the store, pulled out a knife, and demanded cash from the employee. Police said the suspect walked up to the till and stole some cash before leaving the store on a black bicycle.

Surveillance camera footage shows the suspect wearing a purple face covering, a blue and white hat, a black hoodie, and black and white patterned pants. He was also carrying a black backpack.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has information related to this robbery or a series of Selkirk robberies that took place between June 16 and July 14 is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police continue to investigate.