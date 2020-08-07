WINNIPEG -- RCMP have recovered more than $20,000 worth of stolen property from a storage locker near Niverville, Man.

On July 10, as part of an ongoing investigation, St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a storage locker on Provincial Road 311, which is just east of Niverville.

Upon searching the locker, officers found stolen property inside, including firearms, ammunition, bicycles, sporting good equipment, tools, and other property.

RCMP believe it is worth more than $20,000.

RCMP said some of the items recovered are linked to recent break and enters and thefts that were reported in the Niverville area. RCMP continue to look for owners of the recovered property.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cody Kehler, 27, of Niverville. When he is arrested he will be facing charges of possessing property obtained by crime, theft, and numerous firearm-related offences.

If anyone has information on Kehler and where he might be, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.