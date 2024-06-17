WINNIPEG
    • RCMP searching for three missing children, mother reported missing in Ontario last year

    Leon (left) Christopher (centre) and Thomas Schiller are missing and believed to be with their mother Astrid. (RCMP handout) Leon (left) Christopher (centre) and Thomas Schiller are missing and believed to be with their mother Astrid. (RCMP handout)
    Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.

    Astrid Schiller, 55, was found with her three sons, Leon, 12, Christopher, 11, and Thomas, nine, at the Boissevain, Man. port of entry on Sunday, according to the RCMP. The three children were not harmed and were taken into care.

    Astrid Schiller, 55, is wanted by RCMP for allegedly abducting her three children from Ontario. (RCMP handout)

    Schiller was arrested on an outstanding warrant for child abduction from the Durham Regional Police in Ontario. However, she was later released from custody as the warrant was not extended into Manitoba.

    RCMP later learned at 1:25 a.m. Monday, the children were no longer in care at home in Forrest, Man., and were again missing.

    RCMP believe the boys are with their mother and that she is driving a white 2018 Mercedes GLC with British-Columbia licence plate “SJ975W.”

    A stock photo showing a 2018 Mercedes GLC similar to the one Astrid Schiller may be driving. (RCMP handout)

    Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or your local police service.

