

CTV Winnipeg





Five people are in police custody after RCMP recovered multiple firearms and drugs inside a Portage la Prairie home, police said.

On Wednesday shortly after 4 a.m., RCMP executed a drug warrant at a home on 9th Street NW.

Police said officers recovered six firearms, ammunition, cocaine, fentanyl, a ballistic vest, and cash. Five people in the home were taken into custody.

Two 20-year-old men from Winnipeg, along with a 23-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys from Portage were all arrested and face a number of drug and firearms-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.