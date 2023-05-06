RCMP still searching for suspect in highway hit and run

Selkirk RCMP have found the vehicle used in a fatal hit and run in Scanterbury last month.

The incident happened April 20 at 10:40 p.m., when a 79-year-old man from the community was hit from behind while walking along the shoulder of the Highway 59. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle drove away, but investigators were able to track it down the next day. The driver is still at large.

The car is a burgundy-coloured Ford Fusion with a pair of miniature Winnipeg Jets hockey gloves hanging from the rear view mirror.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the car driving in the Scanterbury area on April 20 to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.