WINNIPEG -- RCMP are urging the public for help as it continues to look for answers to find Lorlene Bone.

The 31-year-old has been missing since Feb. 29, 2016. RCMP said she called her mother that day from the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation and she hasn't been heard from since.

Bone is listed as five foot five, 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. RCMP said Bone was known to dye her hair either red or blonde and that she is from the Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation.

Leading up to her disappearance, Bone was seen in Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation, Swan River, and Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts they are asked to contact Swan River RCMP at 204.734.4686 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.