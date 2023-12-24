WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    RCMP still seeking answers in four year old homicide case, asking public for help

    Manitoba RCMP continue to search for answers in a four year old homicide case, and are asking anyone who may have new information to come forward.

    The body of Cody Mousseau was found in a ravine in the RM of Rosedale on Dec. 24, 2019. The 32-year-old from Sandy Bay First Nation was reported missing on Dec. 8, and had last been seen between the dates of Nov. 27 - Dec. 1, 2019.

    RCMP major crime services immediately took charge of the homicide investigation, but has not yet tracked down any suspects.

    “Cody was a talented hockey player and artist, and he loved going to the gym,” said Corporal Gilbert Saillant in a news release. “But most importantly, he was a father, a son, a brother, and an uncle, and his loss devastated his family. The RCMP continues to investigate his murder. On the fourth anniversary of finding Cody deceased, we are again reaching out to the public to ask for any information related to Cody’s disappearance and death. Any little piece of information could help us immensely.”

    Mounties are encouraging anyone with information to call their local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

