RCMP track man on dirt bike, find drugs in backpack in Portage la Prairie

A warrant has been issued for a Portage la Prairie man after drugs were found in an abandoned backpack he allegedly dropped while running from police on a dirt bike.

According to RCMP, officers in Portage la Prairie were patrolling Third Street Northeast when a dirt bike was seen travelling at high speeds and turning on Trenton Avenue. RCMP tried to get the bike to stop, but was not successful, and did not pursue the bike due to community safety concerns.

The bike was still seen on the road when the driver started to cross the train tracks, causing the bike to topple on its side. The driver dropped a backpack and ran away into a cornfield.

Mounties found a large knife, a set of brass knuckles, cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia in the backpack.

They were unable to find the motorcycle driver, with investigators determining he got into a vehicle and was able to leave the area.

A warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Dexter Roulette in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445.