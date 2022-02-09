RCMP treating South Indian Lake death as homicide

WINNIPEG -

Police are treating a death in a northern Manitoba community as a homicide.

According to RCMP, officers in South Indian Lake, about 130 kilometres north of the city of Thompson, received several reports about an injured man in the community early Tuesday morning.

Officers were later called to the nursing station, where they found a 46-year-old man who had died from serious injuries.

RCMP said its major crime services and forensic identification services are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.