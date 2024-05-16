RCMP warning drivers to not drive impaired ahead of May long weekend

With the May long weekend coming up, the RCMP is putting an additional focus on impaired driving.

The RCMP are once again reminding motorists to not get behind the wheel while inebriated.

“Impaired driving continues to be the leading (criminal) cause of death in Canada," said Insp. Michael Gagliardi with the RCMP’s traffic division.

RCMP held a media conference Thursday to remind people about the increased number of vehicles on the road, and remind drivers about the current alcohol screening laws in Canada.

Under the law, police officers can ask drivers to provide a breath sample when pulled over, whether or not they suspect the driver has been drinking.

Gagliardi said RCMP officers screen every driver they pull over.

“There is no bias, there is no discretion,” he said. “Everyone pulled over by the RCMP traffic services is asked to blow into an approved alcohol screening device.”

Gagliardi said some drivers aren’t aware of the law and are surprised when asked, but so far the overall reaction from the public has been positive.

Refusal to provide a breath sample can lead to arrest.