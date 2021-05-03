WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for April 2021.

Prospective homebuyers given too much information about competing offer, a violation of Manitoba real estate rules

A Winnipeg couple attempting to buy a new home is sharing their experience after they say a listing agent revealed too much information about a competing buyer’s bids, a violation of guidance set out by the Manitoba Securities Commission.

CTV’s Josh Crabb reports.

-This story was first published on April 15, 2021.

Manitoba implementing gathering size restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19

On April 26, 2021, the Manitoba government introduced new public health orders as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

-This report was first published on April 26, 2021.

Family dog missing from Brandon, Man., turns up 2,400 kilometres away in Ontario

A family dog that went missing in Brandon, Man., turned up days later in an Ontario town more than 2,400 kilometres away from home.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

-This story was first published April 21, 2021.

Ontario to restrict travel from Manitoba… cottagers included

Manitobans will not be able to visit their cottages in Ontario after Ontario's premier announced new interprovincial border restrictions.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

-This story was first published on April 16, 2021.

SickKids surgeons give Winnipeg baby another shot at life after removing nearly 3-pound tumour

Hope dwindled for Julie and Paul Devigne as a treatment-resistant tumour in their baby's belly swelled so large it restricted his ability to eat, sleep and breathe.

Then, in a surgical feat, doctors at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children gave little Felix another shot at life, say the Winnipeg parents.

The Canadian Press's Adina Bresge reports.

-This story was first published on April 22, 2021.