'Really angry, really disgusted': Winnipeg passes homicide record with 8 weeks to go
A shooting on Saturday has officially made 2022 the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg.
Tristan James Raynard Asham, 21, died after being shot in the Exchange District Saturday morning, becoming the city's 45th homicide this year.
Winnipeg's previous homicide record was 44, set in 2019, meaning 2022 has surpassed the mark with around eight weeks left.
Sel Burrows, a founding member of Point Douglas Powerline, has been trying to reduce drugs, crime and gang activity in the city for decades. He said the new record is a disappointing accomplishment.
"I'm really angry, really disgusted, sad we're going to hit 50 murders," he said, "That's 50 lives that have ended."
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the new record comes amid a trend in violent crime fuelled by a variety of issues.
"Substance abuse, whether it be alcohol or drugs, and sometimes it's drug-related or gang-related, so we have to keep in mind that there is usually some kind of link between the people that are being assaulted and the victims of homicides," said Cst. Claude Chancy, when asked if Winnipeggers should be worried about the rise.
Chancy said people should focus on the victims, noting the stat is more than just a number -- something Karen Wiebe, the executive director of the Manitoba Organization for Victim Assistance, knows firsthand.
"There's a ripple effect, of course, from the loss of that person, so every person that knew that person is impacted by their sudden loss and especially by the brutality and the horror of it," explained Wiebe.
Wiebe's 20-year-old son TJ was murdered in 2003, a tragedy she still feels nearly two decades later.
"All the gamut of all the emotions that you can think of in terms of any death, magnified by 100," she said.
Wiebe said it is important for people who know someone who died in a homicide to contact MOVA for support, as they don’t have access to the names of the victims’ families.
Burrows believes the city needs to be proactive in trying to bring the homicide number down.
"We can never get it down to zero, but that's at least double what it should be," he said.
Burrows said there needs to be more neighbourhood watches where people can report drug activity.
He also suggests a change in the criminal probation system.
"The number one crime prevention program we have is the terms, the conditions of bail recognizance," said Burrows. "The knowledge of the terms for what they are being released on so they are not going to jail, that keeps those people honest for that period of time when there is proper supervision and proper enforcement."
Burrows also said there needs to be more activities for youth to prevent them from falling into a life of crime.
"We have stripped the inner city of all of those teams. Our community centres are trying the best they can. They haven't got the resources to do what we need to do, to have kids doing positive things rather than involved in crime."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Some Arizona Republican candidates target their own party members in election campaigns
CTV National News correspondent Tom Walters describes how some Arizona GOP U.S. midterm election candidates are willing to attack members of their own party to gain votes in a Reporter's Notebok on CTVNews.ca.
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure -- and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
Regina
-
'The nature of the beast': Drivers in Sask. caught up in winter storm
Winter conditions arrived in Saskatchewan furiously on Saturday. High winds paired with heavy snow caused whiteout conditions on most roads and highways in the province, forcing many to close for hours.
-
Early winter storm brings snowfall, high winds and zero-visibility to southern Sask.
The latest 'Alberta Clipper' storm system continued to make its way through southern Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing snowfall, high winds, and near-zero visibility.
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Northern Ontario
-
Tree falls on moving vehicle in Sudbury, one transported to hospital
An individual has been transported to hospital after a tree branch struck their vehicle Sunday.
-
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
-
Volunteers build large-scale rock labyrinth in heart of northern Ontario provincial park
An army of volunteers created a rock labyrinth for people to walk through and find a sense of serenity in the heart of Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park east of North Bay.
Edmonton
-
Sherwood Park Crusaders OK after bus involved in multi-vehicle QE II crash
A bus carrying a local Junior A hockey team was among the dozens of vehicles involved in crashes south of Edmonton on Highway 2 due to poor winter driving conditions.
-
Woman dead after gunshots heard in Oliver
Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman died in the Oliver area Saturday.
-
WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved
WestJet is back online after Saturday’s system-wide outage left over a hundred flights cancelled. However, many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they’ll get to their destination.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
Calgary
-
WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved
WestJet is back online after Saturday’s system-wide outage left over a hundred flights cancelled. However, many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they’ll get to their destination.
-
Province expands availability of Connect Care across Alberta
Alberta is expanding its Connect Care program to cover more of the province. Connect Care ensures that a patient's health information can be easily accessed by doctors across Alberta, rather than being confined to the family physician.
-
Need mukluks? Head to Manitobah, Southcentre's new pop-up with an Indigenous twist
A new store opened its doors in Southcentre Mall Saturday though it's more than that.
Montreal
-
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
-
'We couldn't give up': Quebec family spending last moments together after 22-year-old's trial cancer therapy fails
After months spent in Texas undergoing experimental cancer treatment, 22-year-old Maria Muscari was airlifted back to Montreal Saturday. But it wasn't the happy homecoming her family had hoped for.
-
19-year-old fatally stabbed in Montreal's 33rd homicide of 2022
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Montreal's Outremont borough. Police (SPVM) say it's the 33rd homicide of the year.
Ottawa
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Ottawa police officer ordered to forfeit 40 hours pay for donating to 'Freedom Convoy'
An Ottawa police officer will forfeit 40-hours of pay for donating to "Freedom Convoy" fundraisers during the protest in downtown Ottawa last winter.
-
Plans for Ottawa, eastern Ontario school boards this week as education workers' strike continues
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as the education workers continue a "political protest" this week.
Atlantic
-
Search for missing swimmer in Saint John called off
The search for a 57-year-old swimmer reported missing in the waters near the Digby Ferry Terminal in Saint John, N.B., late Saturday night has been called off.
-
No charges laid after man accosts N.S. premier
CTV News has learned that on Oct. 26, a man claiming to have a gun accosted Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in front of the premier’s office on Granville Street in Halifax.
-
Oil heating prices on the rise ahead of winter
As diesel fuel jumps to new highs, heating oil wasn’t spared from the rising costs and climbs just ahead of winter months.
Kitchener
-
Education workers strike, A Better Tent City, Jizzy Jewelry: Most read stories of the week
CUPE education workers strike, a one-year report on A Better Tent City, and some unique jewelry round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccine clinic closes again due to low demand
There's one less option for those looking to get their COVID-19 bivalent booster shot in Waterloo Region.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Vancouver
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
-
Cyclists ride through Vancouver's Stanley Park in support of controversial bike lane
Dozens of cyclists gathered in Stanley Park Sunday, pedalling through rain and sleet to show their support for a controversial bike lane.
-
DNA testing of clothing seized in 1993 could still help solve homicide, B.C. judge rules
The RCMP is allowed to keep "bloodied clothing" seized from a person of interest in a homicide investigation nearly 30 years ago, with a judge saying it is possible further examination could lead to a break in the case.
Vancouver Island
-
North Island Mountie resigned before he could be punished in misconduct investigation
A former Vancouver Island Mountie harassed a subordinate and abused his authority, but resigned from the force before he could be punished for it, according to a recently published disciplinary decision.
-
2 rescued from sinking boat in Port Alberni, RCMP say
Mounties in Port Alberni say they rescued two people whose boat sank in local waters Saturday afternoon.
-
Weather statement predicts possible pockets of 'heavy snow' on Vancouver Island
Special weather statements have been issued for Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island due to the potential for "localized pockets of heavy snow" on Monday.