‘Really great to have them all together’: MB Sings returns for first post-pandemic performance

More than two hundred singers from across Manitoba are preparing for a special Sunday afternoon concert.

Each year, singers from across the province come together for the “MB Sings” program, showcasing their vocal talents and experiencing the joy of singing with others.

“People come from all over Manitoba to sing,” said Jenny Steinke-Magnus, Executive Director of the Manitoba Choral Association. “Some people, they don’t have choirs in their own communities. So having this weekend gives them the chance to sing together with friends and family.”

MB Sings is made up of three choirs: the junior choir for singers in grades five to eight, the senior choir for those in high school, and the adult choir for everyone over 18.

Steinke-Magnus said MB Sings has become a family-centered event. “We have multigenerational families here,” she said. “Some are singing in the adult choir and then their kids are singing in the senior high and the junior high choirs so its just really great to have them all together.”

It’s the first in-person MB Sings event after two years of a pandemic-forced virtual format.

This year's performances will include the work of Canadian, American, and international composers.

The MB sings finale concert starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 at Portage Avenue Church, 1420 Portage Avenue.

Tickets are available at the Manitoba Choral Association website.