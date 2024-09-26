'Really make a dent': Federal funding to support 11 housing projects in Winnipeg

The push to build more housing in Winnipeg took a big step forward Thursday.

Eleven projects will split $25 million in grants through the federal housing accelerator fund, including a vacant long-term care home on Edmonton Street.

"Those projects are focused on affordable housing, deeply affordable housing, rent, rental income and many other exciting aspects that will get more housing built within Winnipeg," said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

$3.5 million will go toward the U of W Community Renewal Corporation and their partners to renovate the former Parkview Place. The project plans to have 180 social, transitional and affordable units, as well as a daycare and space for social services and newcomer supports.

"We know there's the demand and we know that even with these projects built, we're probably not meeting all of it, but we're, I think, starting as a city to really make a dent," said Jeremy Read, the CEO of the Renewal Corporation.

Other projects include the next phase of the Marketlands in the Exchange District, a Shoal Lake 40 First Nation-owned complex on Portage Avenue and a development on a surface lot on Pacific Avenue.

In total, the 11 projects are expected to create 1,135 new units, with 597 considered affordable housing.

"I think this really shows what the city can do, and that the city does have a role to play in supporting the construction and development of new affordable housing," said Yutaka Dirks, the city committee chair for the Right to Housing Coalition.

The coalition said the next step is building more rent geared to income units, as there are only 231 of those units currently in Winnipeg.

"We're encouraged, but also sort of recognize that that's one-tenth of what needs to be produced, according to our calculation over the next three years," said Dirks.

The city said it received 66 applications for funding. The projects that didn't get selected aren't totally out of luck as there's still around $100 million in funds to be dished out.

Gillingham said the city will announce application opportunities in the coming months.