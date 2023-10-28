'Really, really crucial': U of M offers free legal clinic for Manitoba artists

The University of Manitoba has launched a free legal clinic specifically catering to artists across the province.

Kathleen Gallagher is one of the clinic’s clients. Gallagher has been involved in Canada’s arts and culture scene professionally for 15 years. She works as an actor, writer, producer and is president of the board of directors for OurToba Film Network -- an organization that aims to provide a sense of support and community for women, non-binary and gender diverse filmmakers in Manitoba.

When Gallagher found herself at the helm of the organization this past spring, she was eager to find a way to further its development.

“I felt like the best way to grow it and to give it some stability and to open up doors was to incorporate it, which felt very intimidating at the time,” Gallagher said.

She got in touch with the business law clinic at the University of Manitoba, which now houses the legal clinic for the arts. The clinic works with artists of various backgrounds, including musicians, videographers, photographers, writers and actors.

“I think this is such a great opportunity for artists to figure out what legal issues they might be having,” said Kassandra Taverner, a second-year law student and legal clinic research assistant.

According to a report assessing artists’ legal needs, 94 percent of respondents say their needs are not being met, with more than 90 percent perceiving access to legal services as inadequate.

The report also found five areas artists are seeking legal assistance in, including copyright, intellectual property, contracts, digital privacy and social media.

“That's why we're here,” said Lisa Haydey, who is also a second-year law student and legal clinic research assistant. “It's to fill that gap and help artists achieve success, whatever success looks like to them.”

Gallagher said that help is much appreciated, especially as she looks to take the next steps and make OurToba Film Network a charitable organization.

“It's just really, really crucial to have someone who understands the law to tell you what you need to be looking at, what you need to be adjusting, what you need to be thinking about,” she said.

Artists seeking free legal advice from the clinic can visit the organization’s website to complete an intake form.