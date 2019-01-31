

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro says an all-time record has been set for electricity use during the bone-chilling weather experienced this week.

The Crown corporation said the highest peak load ever of 4,924 megawatts was set Wednesday morning when the temperature in Winnipeg was -40 C.

The previous record was set at 4,801 megawatts on Jan. 13, 2017.

Hydro said the new record comes during a work week, as more people and businesses rely on a stable supply of electricity.

A spokesperson with Manitoba Hydro said the system is designed to meet a growing demand especially in such bitter cold.

Despite the cold, rivers are still flowing, and hydro said more than 95 per cent of Wednesday’s peak load was supplied by Manitoba’s hydroelectric generation.