

CTV Winnipeg





Red River College said it is beefing up security after a faculty member was assaulted and sent to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday.

It happened not far from the college’s Exchange District campus at around 9:30 p.m., police said. The man, 42, was walking in the area of William Avenue and King Street, on his way to catch a bus.

Police said the man was “viciously attacked” from behind by a male he didn’t know for unknown reasons. The suspect said nothing.

Police also said no vehicles stopped as the victim was trying to flag down help, and was spotted by a medical supervisor who assisted immediately.

In a statement, Red River College said the man, who was later upgraded to stable condition, is recovering in hospital. It also said security hours are being extended until 11 p.m. at ACE Space on McDermot Avenue, and other college buildings already have security on 24 hours a day. The college is also adding a street patrol from 4 p.m. to midnight to monitor its campus in the area.

Red River also encourages staff and students to use its Safe Walk Program and mobile safety app.

After the attack, officers and police dogs searched the area with help from the police helicopter, but no suspect was found.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.