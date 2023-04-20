Red River Floodway activated due to U.S. snow melt

The snow melt flowing into Manitoba from across the border has prompted the province to activate the Red River Floodway.

On Thursday afternoon, Manitoba's Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced in a tweet that the Red River Floodway is now in operation.

"I guess now with the water coming from North Dakota, an abundance of it is coming because of the snow melt," he said in a video shared on Twitter. "It is not a big issue right now in southern Manitoba, but it's the water coming from North Dakota – so we are actually officially going to open the flood gates."

The raising of the gates has prompted the closure of Courchaine Road over the floodway.

In past flood outlooks, Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has said there is a major risk of flooding on the Red River, from Emerson to the Red River Floodway Inlet.

I had the great honour again this year to raise the gates to put the Red River Floodway into operation. #mbpoli #Manitoba pic.twitter.com/kYIvfxmJpt — Hon. Doyle Piwniuk (@MinPiwniuk) April 20, 2023

The province says it continues to monitor forecasted precipitation and impacts on river levels.

CTV News has reached out to the province for more details.