Red River Floodway gates activated as operation begins

The Manitoba government has officially activated the Red River Floodway.

Doyle Piwniuk, Manitoba’s transportation and infrastructure minister, made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter, saying he had raised the floodway gates.

I had the opportunity to raise the gates this morning to put the Red River Floodway into operation. #mbpoli #redriver #manitoba #WinnipegManitoba pic.twitter.com/MJgaP7f9mM — Doyle Piwniuk (@MinPiwniuk) April 8, 2022

A spokesperson for the Manitoba government told CTV News said the Hydrologic Forecast Centre is monitoring the floodway system and all weather systems.

The province had previously said Wednesday it planned to activate the floodway in the coming days due to recent precipitation and snowmelt.

As of Friday morning, the Red River at James Avenue in Winnipeg was at 16.66 feet.

The crest in Winnipeg is expected sometime between April 10 and 16 at levels up to around 18 feet at the James Avenue gauge.

The city has said 16 properties have been identified as being at risk of flooding.

-With files from CTV's Josh Crabb.