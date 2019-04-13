Featured
Red River Floodway to be activated Sunday: province
The Province says the river ice upstream from the floodway inlet has released earlier than expected and is now flowing freely. (Credit: CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 12:12PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:28PM CST
The province says preparations are underway to activate the Red River Floodway.
It announced Saturday on Twitter that operations will begin on Sunday around noon.
As a result, Courchaine Rd. from Turnbull Dr. to Highway 200 is now closed.
The Province says the river ice upstream from the floodway inlet has released earlier than expected and is now flowing freely.
As of Saturday afternoon, levels are sitting at 16.79 feet at James Ave, a rise of about two feet since Thursday.
The city is expecting the river to peak at 19.6 feet, lower than the 2011 flood.