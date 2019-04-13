

CTV Winnipeg





The province says preparations are underway to activate the Red River Floodway.

It announced Saturday on Twitter that operations will begin on Sunday around noon.

1/2 The initial operation of the Floodway is scheduled for approximately Noon, Sunday, April 14. This initial operation is preparatory and is not anticipated to raise the water level of the river. #MBFlood — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) April 13, 2019

2/2 More gate changes will start Sunday evening to gradually raise upstream water levels in accordance with the operating guidelines. #MBFlood — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) April 13, 2019

As a result, Courchaine Rd. from Turnbull Dr. to Highway 200 is now closed.

The Province says the river ice upstream from the floodway inlet has released earlier than expected and is now flowing freely.

As of Saturday afternoon, levels are sitting at 16.79 feet at James Ave, a rise of about two feet since Thursday.

The city is expecting the river to peak at 19.6 feet, lower than the 2011 flood.