

CTV Winnipeg





After being mired in a legal impasse for years, the redevelopment of Kapyong Barracks is starting to accelerate.

Demolition is slated to begin next week, and discussions on widening Kenaston Boulevard are set to start.

On May 1, representatives from Treaty One First Nations will have a preliminary meeting with city officials. They will be laying the ground work to widen Kenaston.

Treaty One First Nations Chief Dennis Meeches said they will talk about options on how the land would be transferred.

At this stage it is unclear whether the land would have to be sold or if it could be gifted in some way to the city.

Meeches said options could be discussed at the meeting.