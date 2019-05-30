Featured
Redwood Avenue and northbound lanes of Main Street reopen after crash
(Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:30PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2019 3:06PM CST
Motorists were asked to avoid the area of Main Street and Redwood Avenue after a crash Thursday afternoon.
Police said two cars were involved but had few other details to share.
All lanes have since reopened.
Northbound lanes of Main Street had been closed, along with Redwood Avenue in both directions while police investigated.
