Redwood Avenue house sees fourth fire in less than a year

A vacant house in the 400 block of Winnipeg’s Redwood Avenue was set ablaze Sunday morning, marking the building’s fourth fire in less than year.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the home around 11:17 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the structure and launched an offensive fire attack. It was declared under control 20 minutes later.

The house had already sustained damage from three previous fires, with the most recent blaze breaking out less than two weeks ago. The others occurred in November and December 2023.

The cause of the latest fire is under investigation.

WFPS once again reminded area residents to contact police if they see someone entering a vacant building, or the city if a vacant structure’s boards become loose or tampered with.