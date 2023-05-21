'Reflects who we are as a city': Foodtrip Market celebrates diversity of cuisine

Winnipeg's foodies and their pets got together in the northwest part of the city this weekend for the sixth annual Foodtrip Market festival.

The festival aims to celebrate Winnipeg's diversity through international cuisine. More than 25 food trucks and vendors had their skillets sizzling outside Billy Mosienko Arena at 709 Keewatin Street.

Organizer Lourdes Federis believes food is a universal thing. "It just puts people together, no matter where you come from," she said.

Federis said many of the food vendors at the festival don't have permanent locations. "Most of them are Filipino vendors but we also have some Vietnamese, Korean, of course our favourite Canadian mini-donuts are here," she said. "It's really a mix, it really reflects who we are as a city."

Foodtrip Market has been running since 2017, but it was only the second year for Pawshionista, a pet fashion show featuring ten of the best-dressed dogs and cats in the city.

Federis said the idea came to her after seeing how many people brought their pets to the festival. "We noticed every year that our guests that come here are bringing along their furry friends, so we thought why not do something with that?"

The event also included a 'bouncefest" of inflatable play structures for children to enjoy.

Foodtrip Market wraps up Sunday at 9 p.m.