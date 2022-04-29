Registration for Winnipeg mayoral candidates opens Sunday
Anyone looking to toss their hat into the ring for this fall’s Winnipeg mayoral race can officially do so starting this weekend.
The City of Winnipeg said the campaign period for Winnipeg residents seeking election will begin in May, with both the municipal and school board elections scheduled for Oct. 26.
Eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots for mayor, councillor and school trustees.
The city said its clerk’s department will open the first official day of the campaign on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and subsequent weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays.
Those who want to register as mayoral candidates must register in-person with the senior election official and are encouraged to make an appointment in advance.
The deadline for registration is Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.
The list of requirements for candidates who want to register can be found here.
The city said candidates must be registered before soliciting or collecting campaign funding, expending funds on their campaign or borrowing funds.
The list of candidates will be published on the election website and updated as registrations are received.
