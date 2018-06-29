

CTV Winnipeg





Anyone who is hoping to be elected as a city councillor in the 2018 City of Winnipeg Municipal and School Boards Election can officially register starting Saturday.

All candidates have to register in person with the senior election official at the city clerk’s department, which is on the main floor of the Susan A Thompson Building (510 Main St.). On Saturday the hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the office will be closed July 1 and 2.

Individuals who are registering need to make sure they include the required information in their forms, which can be found in the campaign expenses and contributions guide.

Before a candidate solicits, collects or borrows any campaign funding or spends any money on their campaign, they have to be registered.

The registration deadline is Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

The nomination period for the officers of mayor, councillor and school trustee is Sept. 12-18.

The election takes place on Oct. 24.