Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca Contois
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca Contois
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
Police found the remains last week in a section of the landfill they blocked off for a search for the remains of Rebecca Contois. The search of the landfill began on June 2, with police saying they were searching an area the size of four to six football fields.
Contois’ family has been notified of the discovery.
This news comes after the partial remains of Contois, 24, were found outside of an Edison Avenue apartment building on May 15. Shortly after, police confirmed Contois was the victim of a “horrifically grisly” homicide.
Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the incident. The charge has not been proven in court.
Officers with the homicide unit continue to investigate.
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Josh Crabb.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Fight the bite: How to defend against mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado near Rheinfeld, Sask.
Environment Canada confirmed in a news release Tuesday that a tornado touched down near the hamlet of Rheinfeld during intense thunderstorms on June 20.
-
Missing teen found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMP
A teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Search for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy passes 2-month mark
Search crews are contending with equipment breakdowns as the hunt for a missing Sask. boy stretches past the two-month mark.
-
Saskatoon thunderstorm unleashes up to 75mm of rain in 1 hour
A highly localized thunderstorm was to blame for the deluge of water that put much of southern and eastern Saskatoon underwater Monday afternoon.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
People of all ages and cultural backgrounds gathered near the St. Marys River on Tuesday as Batchewana First Nation commemorated National Indigenous Peoples Day with a powwow
-
More than a puddle: Timmins driver escapes sinkhole
It was a close call for a Timmins driver early Monday morning when what looked like a puddle turned out to be a big sinkhole.
-
Splash park to operate in Sudbury's Bell Park in July
An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
-
Gun seized, man arrested in downtown restaurant
Edmonton police announced Tuesday that officers seized a prohibited and loaded gun from a man in a downtown restaurant over the weekend.
-
Upgrading Rossdale: City seeks feedback on plans
The City of Edmonton released plans for the Rossdale area Tuesday and is seeking public input before finalizing designs.
Toronto
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Two hospitals say they will not remove Muzzo family name
Two hospitals that have received donations from the family of Marco Muzzo, the drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather in a 2015 crash, say they will not remove his family’s name from their institutions.
-
Girl, 15, charged after Toronto school closed for year due to threat
A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged after an anonymous threat prompted officials at Toronto’s Branksome Hall to end the school year early.
Calgary
-
Canadians to pay more for milk, dairy products as prices increase again
The price of milk in Canada is on the rise again with the second increase in a year set to take place in September.
-
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpse
Once complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
-
Ground broken on new school in Langdon
Board trustees from Rocky View Schools were joined by various dignitaries as they broke ground on a new junior/senior high school in the hamlet of Langdon Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals could lose Montreal strongholds, other ridings to CAQ: polls
After losing all seats except those in and around the Montreal and Gatineau regions, new polling suggests the Quebec Liberal Party may lose some strongholds to the Coalition Avenir Québec in the upcoming election.
-
Frustration at the Montreal passport office as large crowd draws police presence
Montreal police were called to the downtown passport office Tuesday morning after a large crowd gathered waiting for appointments, with tensions running high.
-
Teenage girl found dead on the shore near Montreal's Mercier Bridge
The Montreal coroner's office is investigating the cause of death after a teenage girl was found dead on the shore near the Mercier Bridge.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa schools skip playing ‘O Canada’ on National Indigenous Peoples Day
Schools in Ottawa’s largest school board did not play ‘O Canada’ to start the day on Tuesday in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
‘It’s unending:’ Ottawa doctor says shortages are creating burnout
Fifteen minutes after the Meadowlands Family Health Centre opened its doors Tuesday morning, family physician Dr. Barry Dworkin was already staring at appointments with roughly 20 patients.
-
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Nova Scotia's public housing is poorly monitored, units are underutilized: AG report
Nova Scotia’s auditor general has discovered cracks in the province’s public housing foundation. There are 6,000 families on the wait list for one of Nova Scotia’s 11,200 public housing units, but a new report has found that 1,500 of those housing units are underutilized.
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
-
Three teen girls charged with assault at Kitchener high school
Three teen girls have been charged with an assault at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifies
The jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd heard testimony that her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
-
BC Ferries letting unvaccinated workers back on the job
Unvaccinated BC Ferries workers are being allowed back on the job, raising hopes they could help alleviate the staffing issues that have forced a number of recent sailing cancellations.
-
'We just want him back': B.C. business pleads for return of stolen, life-sized fibreglass horse
A life-sized fibreglass horse that a Kelowna, B.C., business owner describes as a local icon and part of the family was stolen Monday, loaded into a U-Haul in broad daylight.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.
Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | Old-growth activists to target B.C. ministry office in Victoria
Activists say they plan to plaster a British Columbia ministry office with cedar shavings and wheat paste as part of an ongoing protest against old-growth logging in the province on Tuesday.
-
Man arrested after woman found dead in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after a homicide on Monday evening.